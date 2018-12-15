Canucks' Alex Biega: Back in lineup
Biega took part in Thursday's overtime loss to the Predators.
Biega had been a healthy scratch for the past four games, but he entered the lineup because Erik Gudbranson sat out with an upper-body injury. Biega has three points in 10 games this season and doesn't offer much value in most leagues other than the 30 hits he's compiled.
