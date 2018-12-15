Canucks' Alex Biega: Back in the lineup
Biega took part in Thursday's overtime loss to the Predators.
Biega had been a healthy scratch for the past four games, but entered the lineup because Erik Gudbranson sat out with an upper body injury. Biega has three points in 10 games this season, and doesn't offer much value in most leagues other than the 30 hits he's compiled.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...