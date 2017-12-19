Biega has played in two consecutive games following a 10-game stint in the press box.

While fantasy owners in points-only leagues probably weren't encouraged by Biega's stat line in that pair of contests, he did offer some decent value in ancillary categories with seven shots on goal and 11 hits. With Erik Gudbranson (upper body) potentially returning soon, the 29-year-old Biega could find himself watching more hockey than he is playing once again.