Canucks' Alex Biega: Headed back to NHL
The Canucks promoted Biega from AHL Utica on Thursday.
Biega will provide the Canucks with some depth along the blue line after Alexander Edler (lower body) and Chris Tanev (undisclosed) both exited Wednesday's game against the Coyotes. He and Guillaume Brisebois -- who was also recalled Thursday -- would be options to draw into the lineup Thursday if both sit out the contest.
