Canucks' Alex Biega: Helpers in consecutive games
Biega posted an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Biega is up to 16 points in 41 contests this season, adding 101 hits for good measure. He isn't likely to make an impact in standard formats, but his physical presence and decent point production has made him viable over the second half of the campaign in deeper formats.
