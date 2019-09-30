Biega was waived by the Canucks for the purpose of reassignment Monday.

Biega finished on a high note last season, posting 11 points over the final 22 games with the big club while manning a top-four role. Chris Tanev was out with an ankle injury for most of those games and he's healthy now, and the Canucks signed Tyler Myers to a long-term deal this summer. That essentially left Biega as a long shot to make the roster, so he'll start the season with AHL Utica if he clears waivers.