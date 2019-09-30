Canucks' Alex Biega: Hits waivers for reassignment
Biega was waived by the Canucks for the purpose of reassignment Monday.
Biega finished on a high note last season, posting 11 points over the final 22 games with the big club while manning a top-four role. Chris Tanev was out with an ankle injury for most of those games and he's healthy now, and the Canucks signed Tyler Myers to a long-term deal this summer. That essentially left Biega as a long shot to make the roster, so he'll start the season with AHL Utica if he clears waivers.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.