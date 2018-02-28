Canucks' Alex Biega: Inks extension
Biega signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.65 million Wednesday.
Now in his fourth season as a Canuck, Biega earned himself this deal with his steady, no-frills style on the blue line. Biega's only scored one goal and 17 points in a 125-game NHL career so he's not necessarily a player that will show up on anyone's fantasy radar, but he does provide Vancouver with a reliable option in defense.
