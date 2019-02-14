Biega pumped five shots on goal and blocked three shots in a 1-0 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Both of those numbers are outliers, as Biega has only 13 blocks and 45 shots on goal in 19 games this season, to go along with his primary stat of 55 hits. However, with Alex Edler (face) and Chris Tanev (leg) both on the shelf, Biega has the opportunity to carve out more playing time in the near future, although the fantasy effect is expected to be minimal.