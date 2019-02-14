Canucks' Alex Biega: May see more playing time
Biega pumped five shots on goal and blocked three shots in a 1-0 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
Both of those numbers are outliers, as Biega has only 13 blocks and 45 shots on goal in 19 games this season, to go along with his primary stat of 55 hits. However, with Alex Edler (face) and Chris Tanev (leg) both on the shelf, Biega has the opportunity to carve out more playing time in the near future, although the fantasy effect is expected to be minimal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...