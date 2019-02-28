Canucks' Alex Biega: Offers pair of helpers
Biega earned two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Biega has a goal and four assists in his last six games, adding a plus-6 rating in that span. Additionally, he had three hits and two blocked shots in a well-rounded effort. Biega now has a career-high 10 points in just 25 games this season. He remains a defense-first rearguard, but his recent spike in production may make him worth a look.
