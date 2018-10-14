Biega was officially waived by the Cancuks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Canucks needed to make room for Antoine Roussel (concussion), who was lifted from injured reserve Saturday. Since Biega was designated as a non-roster player to start the season, the Canucks had the luxury of waiting a day to officially designate him for waivers. Assuming he clears waivers, Biega should wind up with AHL Utica.