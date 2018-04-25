Biega accrued nine points, 32 PIM and 126 hits through 44 games in 2017-18.

Although Biega was a healthy scratch 38 times this season, he earned himself a two-year contract extension with the Canucks to help round out the bottom defensive pairing. The 30-year-old won't be a fantasy asset anytime soon, but he's a vital part of Vancouver's blue line and boasts an important physical upside.