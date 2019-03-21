Biega had an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

He also delivered three hits, four shots and two blocked shots in the contest. Biega has only three assists in nine games in March, giving him 14 points in 35 appearances this year. That marks a career high for the 30-year-old, but it's not enough to justify fantasy attention in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories