Biega dished an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Biega added two hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in a deuces-wild effort. With a career-high 15 points in 40 games, the 30-year-old blueliner has made a larger-than-expected impact with the Canucks this year. He's also up to 100 hits after Saturday, but it's still likely not enough to warrant fantasy attention.