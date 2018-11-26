Biega finally saw NHL action in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Biega has served as a healthy scratch of late, having not played since November 2nd. He doesn't provide much fantasy value outside of hits, in which he's dished out 16 within the six games he's played this year, including three against Los Angeles. With the rest of the Canucks defense healthy, Biega could get sent back to the press box at any moment.