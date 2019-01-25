Biega has served as a healthy scratch in 11 straight outings, having last played Dec. 27 versus Edmonton.

Even when Biega is in the lineup (14 games), he is logging a paltry 15:17 of ice time and has four assists to show for it. The 30-year-old blueliner is unlikely to match his games played total from last season (44) due to the emergence of youngsters Derrick Pouliot, Troy Stecher and Ben Hutton. Without a path into the lineup, Biega won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.