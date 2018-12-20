Canucks' Alex Biega: Returns to lineup
Biega will play in Thursday's game against the Blues.
Biega sat out the past two contests, but he comes back into the lineup with Troy Stecher out with injury. Biega had an assist, two hits and three shots on goal in his last outing. He has just four points on the year, but given he's only appeared in 11 games and plays on the third pairing, four points isn't too shabby.
