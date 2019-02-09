Canucks' Alex Biega: Scores first goal of season
Biega scored his first goal of the year in Thursday's overtime loss to Chicago.
Biega has regularly been a healthy scratch this year, appearing in only 16 contests. With an injury to Alex Edler (face), Biega slots back into the lineup. He made an impact in Thursday's game, scoring a goal and dishing out five hits. He has five points on the year, so don't expect scoring to be a regular habit for Biega.
