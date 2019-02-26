Canucks' Alex Biega: Sees boost in point production
Biega scored a goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Biega has a goal and two assists in his last five games, while adding four PIM, nine hits, seven blocked shots and 11 shots on goal in that span. He skated 18:16 in Monday's contest, 3:02 more than his season average entering the night. He likely doesn't move the needle for fantasy purposes, as the Canadian blueliner is more suited to the defensive aspects of the game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...