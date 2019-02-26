Biega scored a goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Biega has a goal and two assists in his last five games, while adding four PIM, nine hits, seven blocked shots and 11 shots on goal in that span. He skated 18:16 in Monday's contest, 3:02 more than his season average entering the night. He likely doesn't move the needle for fantasy purposes, as the Canadian blueliner is more suited to the defensive aspects of the game.