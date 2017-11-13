Canucks' Alex Biega: Throws three shots on goal
Biega put three shots on goal and recorded two hits in Saturday's 5-0 loss to San Jose.
After being benched the first six games of 2017-18, Biega has played in 10 of his last 11 but only contributed one assist during that span. Still he's made his presence felt physically averaging 2.9 hits and 1.4 blocked shots per game, but it's hard to see the 29-year-old start raking in points anytime soon -- his career high total is seven back in 2015-16.
