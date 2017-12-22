Biega dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Biega's shown surprisingly good offensive instincts while drawing into the lineup for four consecutive games, firing 17 shots and dishing three assists over that span. Skepticism over the 29-year-old blueliner's ability to keep this level up is warranted given his career total of 14 points in 112 games, but desperate deep-league owners should file his name away.