Burmistrov will tag into the lineup against the Sharks on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Burmistrov has been making the most out of his limited ice time this season, adding one goal and four assists despite averaging 12:11 over 14 games. On the downside, the Canucks have taken away his power-play opportunities and that's a serious drawback to streaming him as a low-end flier in daily fantasy contests.