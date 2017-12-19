Burmistrov has appeared in four straight outings for the Canucks.

Burmistrov spent much of November watching from the press box as a healthy scratch, but a bevy of injuries -- including Bo Horvat (leg) and Brandon Sutter (undisclosed) -- have opened the door for him to get an opportunity. In those four matchups, the center registered one goal, one shot and a minus-6 rating.

