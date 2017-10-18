Burmistrov scored a goal and dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.

Burmistrov played a part in each of his team's first two goals, assisting on Brock Boeser's power-play tally late in the first period before potting his first goal of the season late in the second. The eighth overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft will turn 26 this Saturday, so he still has time to turn around what has been a disappointing career so far.