Chiasson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Senators, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Chiasson's status versus Ottawa likely won't be confirmed until the Canucks take the ice for pregame warmups. He's been red hot recently, having racked up five goals and nine points through his last five appearances, so he'll be a name daily fantasy players would be wise to keep an eye on ahead of puck drop.