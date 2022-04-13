Chiasson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

A top-six role continues to pay off for Chiasson, as he set up Bo Horvat's power-play tally 1:04 into this contest. In his last four games, Chiasson's racked up three goals and four helpers. The 31-year-old winger has 19 points (10 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 64 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 61 outings overall.