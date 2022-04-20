Chiasson (illness) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Chiasson was deemed a game-time decision entering the contest, and he'll his second straight game. He had nine points in his previous five outings, so this is a somewhat notable loss for the Canucks. The winger's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Wild.