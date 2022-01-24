Chiasson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Chiasson set up Tanner Pearson for the Canucks' lone goal at 16:30 of the first period. The 31-year-old Chiasson has a goal and an assist in his last two games, but he's up to just eight points through 32 contests overall. With the Canucks missing three regulars up front, Chiasson has moved into a top-six role, but he'll likely serve as more of a power-play specialist once the team's forwards are back to full health.