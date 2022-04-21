Chiasson (illness) will play in Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Chiasson was red hot before getting sick with five goals and four assists, including four power-play points, in his last five contests. Prior to this recent strong run of form, the 31-year-old winger had managed just 12 points in 57 contests, so fantasy players may not want to bank on Chiasson's productivity continuing.