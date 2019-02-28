Canucks' Alexander Edler: Activated off IR

Edler (face) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Edler was previously considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, but his activation off IR all but confirms he'll make his return to the lineup against the Coyotes. The veteran blueliner, who's notched five goals and 20 points in 38 appearances this campaign, will likely return to a top-pairing role as well as a spot on the Canucks' first power-play unit.