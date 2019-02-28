Canucks' Alexander Edler: Activated off IR
Edler (face) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Edler was previously considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, but his activation off IR all but confirms he'll make his return to the lineup against the Coyotes. The veteran blueliner, who's notched five goals and 20 points in 38 appearances this campaign, will likely return to a top-pairing role as well as a spot on the Canucks' first power-play unit.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Outside chance of playing Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Closing in on return•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: May miss road trip•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Possible extension coming•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Remains week-to-week•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out at least a week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...