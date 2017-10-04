Canucks' Alexander Edler: Anchors second power-play unit at practice
Edler was quarterbacking the team's second power-play unit at practice on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet 650's Joey Kenward.
Edler and Chris Tanev are expected to form the team's top defensive pairing this season, but Edler is also expected to see regular power-play time. The 31-year-old was held pointless during three preseason games and has managed just 41 points over his last two injury-riddled seasons. Vancouver's youth movement could help Edler produce better numbers, but it could also lead to decreased ice time for the veteran. The Swede still has plenty of gas left in the tank, so if he can stay healthy, Edler will have the right tools in place to turn in a bounce-back campaign.
