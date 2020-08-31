Edler recorded an assist, four shots on goal, six blocked shots and three hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 4.

Edler made a mark on all parts of the game, although it wasn't enough to save the Canucks from falling in a 3-1 series deficit. The Swede has seven assists, 55 blocked shots, 36 shots on net and 29 hits through 14 playoff contests.