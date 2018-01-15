Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bags two assists in win

Edler collected two assists in 24:52 of ice time in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.

Edler has been playing well of late, riding a four-game point streak in which he's fired 14 shots on goal. The Swedish blueliner logs heavy minutes in all situations, but it doesn't always translate into offensive production. He's having a good stretch, however, and is now up to 14 points in 33 games on the season. The 31-year-old has value in deeper leagues right now and would become a must-own if he were to waive his no-trade clause and be dealt to a contender at the deadline.