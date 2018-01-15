Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bags two assists in win
Edler collected two assists in 24:52 of ice time in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.
Edler has been playing well of late, riding a four-game point streak in which he's fired 14 shots on goal. The Swedish blueliner logs heavy minutes in all situations, but it doesn't always translate into offensive production. He's having a good stretch, however, and is now up to 14 points in 33 games on the season. The 31-year-old has value in deeper leagues right now and would become a must-own if he were to waive his no-trade clause and be dealt to a contender at the deadline.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong showing despite loss•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets first goal of season in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Returning Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skating with team•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Designated for IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...