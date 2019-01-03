Canucks' Alexander Edler: Big night in Ottawa

Edler picked up three assists, including two on the power play, during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

It's been feast or famine for Edler lately, as he has four multi-point performances, but five goose eggs, in his last nine games. The veteran blueliner is putting together a strong campaign with four goals and 19 points through 28 games, and even accounting for the month he missed due to a lower-body injury, Edler's still on pace for his first 40-point season since 2011-12.