Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bushel of apples

Edler collected three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 7-2 blowout win over the Panthers.

Edler was the only Canucks' defenseman to get in on the offensive eruption. The 33-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in the previous four games. Edler now has three goals and six assists in 11 games, while adding 28 blocked shots and 29 shots on goal