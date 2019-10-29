Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bushel of apples
Edler collected three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 7-2 blowout win over the Panthers.
Edler was the only Canucks' defenseman to get in on the offensive eruption. The 33-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in the previous four games. Edler now has three goals and six assists in 11 games, while adding 28 blocked shots and 29 shots on goal
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Dents twine in big win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Tallies four points in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Signs two-year deal•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Pending free agent finishes strong•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Busy in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.