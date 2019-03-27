Canucks' Alexander Edler: Busy in loss
Edler scored a goal on six shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Edler reached the 30-point mark for the second straight season and seventh time overall. He also has 122 hits and 115 shots on goal, providing ample production across many categories despite being limited to 51 games so far.
