Canucks' Alexander Edler: Busy in win

Edler collected an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

He also had two shots and two PIM in the contest. Edler has been productive with 32 points (10 goals, 22 helpers) in 54 appearances, as well as 159 blocks, 126 hits and 123 shots on goal this year. His heavy style of play generally forces him to miss time every year, but he's still a fine producer at 32 years old.