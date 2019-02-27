Canucks' Alexander Edler: Closing in on return

Edler (face) traveled with his team to Colorado, but the defenseman will not play against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The cross-category fantasy contributor will miss his 11th consecutive game, but we can safely deduce that Edler wouldn't have gone on the trip if the team thought he'd have no chance of drawing into the ensuing contests against the Coyotes and Golden Knights, respectively. In the meantime, look for rookies Ashton Sautner and/or Guillaume Brisebois to serve as temporary fill-in options at left defense.