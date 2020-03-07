Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects 300th career helper

Edler posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Edler had the secondary helper on Troy Stecher's opening tally in the first period. The Swedish defenseman has racked up a goal and seven assists through his last eight games. Edler's helper Friday was the 300th of his career, which came in his 871st game. In 2019-20, he's managed 31 points, 156 blocked shots, 113 shots and 104 hits through 57 outings.