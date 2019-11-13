Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects power-play helper

Edler recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Edler's helper came on the opening goal by Tanner Pearson in the second period. The assist gives the 33-year-old Swede 12 points through 19 appearances. That puts him on pace to blow right by the 34 points he's had in each of the last two seasons. Edler's added 34 hits, 53 blocked shots and 44 shots on goal, making him a strong multi-category threat.