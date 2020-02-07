Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects power-play point
Edler registered a power-play assist during Thursday's loss to the Wild.
Edler only played eight seconds on the man-advantage, but that's all that was needed to generate the goal. It was the veteran blueliner's first power-play point since Nov. 21. He was replaced on the second power-play unit by Tyler Myers, while Quinn Hughes quarterback's the top unit. Edler's fantasy value takes a hit with the lack of power-play time, as he has just two points in his last 14 appearances.
