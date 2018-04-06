Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects two assists in victory
Edler racked up two assists in Thursday's overtime win over Arizona.
It was an emotional night in Vancouver and Edler played a key role, helping set up Daniel Sedin's overtime winner on the power play and logging 24:10 of ice time. The veteran rearguard has been a solid fantasy resource in a down year for the Canucks, racking up 34 points, 68 PIM and 171 shots on goal in 68 games. Edler's future in Vancouver remains a question mark, but his strong play this season indicates he still has plenty to offer wherever he lands.
