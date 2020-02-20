Canucks' Alexander Edler: Contributes assist Wednesday

Edler recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Edler's offense has slowed lately -- only three of his 24 points have come in the last nine games. The Swedish defenseman has added 138 blocks, 97 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-4 rating in 50 appearances. Edler is a solid option in fantasy since he can contribute in non-scoring categories with consistency.