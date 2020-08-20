Edler (face/ear) was cut by a skate during the second period of Wednesday's Game 5 and did not return for the start of the third, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Edler appeared to be cut on the ear by Jordan Kyrou's skate late in the second period. The 34-year-old blueliner immediately required the attention of team doctors in the locker room. It's unclear if the injury will affect Edler's availability for Friday's Game 6.
