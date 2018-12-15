Canucks' Alexander Edler: Delivers assist
Edler picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.
Make that points in back-to-back games for Edler, who is now up to 10 in 19 games. He is producing when healthy, notching five power-play points as the anchor on the top unit. The defenseman also carries 26 PIM, 40 shots, 32 hits and 56 blocked shots, giving him plenty of cross-category coverage.
