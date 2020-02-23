Canucks' Alexander Edler: Delivers two helpers

Edler notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Edler has racked up five assists in his last seven games. The 33-year-old Swede now has 26 points, 99 shots, 140 blocks and 94 hits through 51 contests this year. He should finish the year fairly close to the 34 points he's recorded in each of the last two campaigns.