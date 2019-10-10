Canucks' Alexander Edler: Dents twine in big win
Edler scored a goal on two shots and added three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.
Edler was strong at both ends of the ice in the contest, and his second tally of the year came exactly halfway through the third period. To go with the pair of goals, the 33-year-old has six blocked shots and nine shots on goal in three games.
