Canucks' Alexander Edler: Done early Saturday

Edler left Saturday's game versus the Oilers with an upper-body injury and will not return.

The Swedish defenseman had two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit prior to his exit. The cause of his injury is unknown at this time. Edler is a huge part of the Canucks' blue-line group -- he's averaged 23:55 per game this season entering Saturday, and he's recorded 15 points and 80 blocked shots in 27 contests. The Canucks play the Oilers again on Sunday, so Edler would need to make a quick turnaround to avoid missing games. After the game, coach Travis Green said Edler was doubtful for Sunday's rematch against the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.