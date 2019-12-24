Canucks' Alexander Edler: Draws assist in return

Edler (upper body) picked up an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Edler added two blocked shots and two shots on goal while skating 19:47 in the contest. He's averaged 23:38 per game prior to Monday, but the Swede made need to be eased back into action after spending 10 games on the shelf. He's up to 16 points, 82 blocks, 63 shots on goal and 55 hits through 28 appearances this season.