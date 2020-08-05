Edler produced two assists, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Edler also skated a team-high 24:06 in the contest. The Swedish blueliner collected 33 points, 162 blocks and 108 hits in 59 outings during the regular season. Edler's usage is that of a shutdown defenseman, but he's more than capable of chipping in on offense as well.