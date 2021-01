Edler suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Canadiens.

Edler logged just 6:47 of ice time before departing. The 34-year-old handles a significant role on the Canucks' blue line, playing more than 20 minutes on a consistent basis. The Canucks may not provide an update Wednesday, so his status is uncertain for Thursday's rematch against the Canadiens.